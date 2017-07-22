Athletics' Rajai Davis: On base four times out of leadoff spot
Davis went 2-for-3 with with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.
The veteran outfielder was the embodiment of a top-of-the-order disruptor, setting up a pair of RBI opportunities for Marcus Semien while generating his third straight two-hit effort. Davis seems to have rediscovered his stroke at the plate in July, as he's already raised his average 19 points to .232 partly on the strength of five multi-hit efforts.
