Athletics' Rajai Davis: Out of lineup Friday
Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Jaycob Brugman will return to center field following back-to-back starts against lefties by Davis to close out the Giants series. The center-field platoon seems fairly well established at this point, with Davis starting almost exclusively against southpaws. Lefty Tyler Skaggs is due up for the Angels on Saturday.
