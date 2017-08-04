Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Jaycob Brugman will return to center field following back-to-back starts against lefties by Davis to close out the Giants series. The center-field platoon seems fairly well established at this point, with Davis starting almost exclusively against southpaws. Lefty Tyler Skaggs is due up for the Angels on Saturday.

