Davis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jaycob Brugman was recently optioned down, but it doesn't look like that will result in Davis seeing more playing time, as Boog Powell seems to have taken over the large side of the platoon in center. Davis started Friday against a right-hander, but only after Powell was scratched due to illness.