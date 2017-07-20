Athletics' Rajai Davis: Productive out of bottom of order Wednesday
Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays. He was also caught stealing on his lone attempt and picked off once as well.
While he had a rough day on the base paths, Davis made up for it with his second consecutive two-hit effort and third overall in his last four starts. The veteran outfielder is in the midst of his best month of the season at the plate, with Wednesday's production bringing his July line to .306/.359/.417 over 39 plate appearances.
