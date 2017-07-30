Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis ignited the Athletics on Saturday with a 4-for-5 showing that included a double and a home run, but it doesn't look like it will change his standing as a part-time player. Now that Jaycob Brugman has recovered from a neck injury, he looks poised to handle the larger side of a platoon with Davis in center field.