Athletics' Rajai Davis: Returns to bench following four-hit game
Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis ignited the Athletics on Saturday with a 4-for-5 showing that included a double and a home run, but it doesn't look like it will change his standing as a part-time player. Now that Jaycob Brugman has recovered from a neck injury, he looks poised to handle the larger side of a platoon with Davis in center field.
More News
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Draws third straight start in center field•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Settles back into bench role•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: On base four times out of leadoff spot•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Productive out of bottom of order Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Smacks third home run in Friday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...