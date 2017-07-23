Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

After picking up starts in five of the Athletics' first seven games out of the All-Star break, Davis will ride the bench for the second straight contest with rookie Jaycob Brugman manning center field. It's expected that Brugman will see most of the reps at the position in the second half as the Athletics evaluate their younger talent, but Davis should at least stick in the lineup against left-handed pitching.