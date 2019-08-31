Laureano (lower leg) will not be activated from the injured list until the Athletics return to Oakland for a seven-game homestand starting Tuesday, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Laureano has been making plenty of progress from his right-lower-leg stress reaction in recent days, but the team continues to be cautious with his recovery. However, this latest report does imply Laureano's activation is just days away, which would still afford him almost a full month of regular-season action if it comes to pass.