Laureano, who missed six days with side soreness, went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two walks and a run in his first two games back Tuesday and Wednesday.

The talented outfielder appears to be fully over his injury based on the solid workload he's incurred in the last two exhibitions. Despite the handful of games he missed, Laureano has now logged 27 Cactus League plate appearances and is hitting .300 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple, two home runs) and seven RBI over 10 spring contests.