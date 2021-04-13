Laureano went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Laureano struck out in the first but got on three straight times afterward and managed to steal two bases while also scoring twice in the effort. The 26-year-old upped his slash line to .323/.400/.548 as he currently has a home run, seven runs scored and four RBI through eight games. Laureano has been rewarding fantasy managers with his legs too, as he leads the league with seven steals. His season-high in that category was 13 back in 2019, so it's been an impressive start for him on the basepath, to say the least.