Laureano went 2-for-3 in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.
Laureano had been mired in a brief slump since his most recent multi-hit game last Thursday, going 1-for-14 over the subsequent four games. Wednesday's production snapped the skid for the moment, and the state of Oakland's offense is such that Laureano is one of its few bright spots despite his uninspiring .241/.323/.355 slash line.
