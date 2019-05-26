Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Another productive outing
Laureano went 2-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.
Laureano is in the midst of his most productive offensive stretch of the season, as he's now reached safely in each of the last 15 games in which he's registered an official at-bat. The emerging outfielder has boosted his season average 34 points to .250 during that sample, which has also included five multi-hit efforts and a current five-game extra-base hit streak (all doubles).
