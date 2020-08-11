Laureano has elected to appeal his suspension, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano was handed a six-game suspension due to his role in a bench-clearing fight Sunday, but he'll be available for the Athletics while appealing the decision. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-13 with a run, three walks and six strikeouts over the past four games.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Handed six-game ban•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Discipline decision imminent•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting in series opener•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Ejected, likely facing suspension•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Rips three-bagger in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Cranks solo shot•