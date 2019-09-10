Laureano (leg) will be available off the bench Tuesday against the Astros and could return to the starting lineup Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Skipper Bob Melvin noted that Laureano is feeling better Tuesday, and he's optimistic about getting the outfielder back into the lineup for Wednesday's clash. Laurano's leg issue will likely need to be managed throughout the final month of the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories