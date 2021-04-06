Laureano (wrist) is starting in center field and batting third Tuesday against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He ends up missing three games after exiting Friday's game with a sore wrist suffered sliding into first base. Laureano will face lefty Clayton Kershaw in his first game back.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits for at least one more•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Takes seat again Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Won't start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: X-rays negative•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Exits with hand injury•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Active in first two games back•