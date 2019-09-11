Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in action
Laureano (leg) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Laureano's leg cramps may have to be managed over the final few weeks of the season, but he's ready to return to action for Wednesday's game. He'll bat seventh and start in right field, the first time he's started anywhere but center field in his two-year big-league career.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Available off bench•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Remains on bench•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out of lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Unlikely to fill everyday role•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sitting as expected Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Dealing with leg cramps•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...