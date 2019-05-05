Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in fold Sunday
Laureano (foot) will start in center field and bat second Sunday against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano experienced some inflammation in his left foot coming out of Friday's game and was limited to a reserve role Saturday. The day off was apparently all Laureano needed to overcome the issue, as he'll check back in to his normal spot in the field.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Nursing foot injury•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Productive day at plate•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Smacks third homer•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Timely hitting in return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting, moves up to seventh•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...