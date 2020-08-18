Laureano returned from his suspension Tuesday and will bat second and play center field against Arizona.
Laureano wound up missing four games after charging the Astros' dugout as part of a benches-clearing brawl back in early August. The Athletics will certainly be happy to have him back in the lineup, as he hit a strong .262/.398/.462 through 19 games prior to serving his ban.
