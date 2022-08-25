Laureano (oblique) backed off his rehab program slightly Wednesday after experiencing what manager Mark Kotsay labeled as "general body soreness" following recent activity, the Associated Press reports.

Laureano had encouragingly progressed to both taking swings and running on the field by Tuesday, activities that had been preceded by playing catch Sunday. While it appears the cumulative effect of the ramp-up caught up with Laureano a bit Wednesday, Kotsay noted he expected the outfielder to return to his normal program Thursday.