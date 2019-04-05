Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Balanced contributions in finale
Laureano went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday while also recording his third outfield assist of the series.
While the stellar glove work doesn't have a tangible fantasy impact, it does continue to build Laureano's case for remaining in the lineup through any offensive struggles he might endure as the season unfolds. Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports that, Thursday, Laureano charged in 77 feet to field an Andrew Benintendi shallow single to center in the ninth and uncorked a perfect throw to third base to nail Mookie Betts, who'd started the play at first base. Laureano's bat may also slowly be catching up with his elite defense, as he's now hit safely in three of his past four games, a stretch that includes a pair of home runs and three RBI. Moreover, Thursday's game served as the 24-year-old's fourth in the last six without a strikeout, an encouraging development considering consistent contact rate has been elusive for Laureano thus far during his first season-plus in the majors.
