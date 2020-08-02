Laureano went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Laureano welcomed Mariners reliever Anthony Misiewicz to the game by launching the three-run homer in the fifth inning, which would be all the offense the Athletics needed. The homer was Laureano's first since Opening Day versus the Angels. He's added seven RBI and seven runs scored in nine games this season while typically hitting in the top half of the Athletics' order.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Crosses plate twice•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Homers in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Spinning web gems in camp•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Solid spring after sluggish start•