Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Bat stays hot in loss
Laureano went 3-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.
No Oakland hitter managed more than one hit off Kyle Gibson and Taylor Rogers except Laureano, who now has three straight multi-hit efforts and six overall in his last eight games. The outfielder has been squaring up particularly well on the ball since the last game of June, as he's amassed five doubles, six home runs and a .541 wOBA during that 13-game stretch (55 plate appearances).
