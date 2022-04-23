Laureano (suspension) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Laureano is currently serving a suspension that is set to end May 8. He is in line to return as soon as he is eligible, and he will be able to play with Las Vegas for 15 days to work back towards game speed.
