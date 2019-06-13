Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Belts grand slam
Laureano went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI in a 6-2 victory against the Rays on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old singled home the first run of the game in the fourth and then smashed a grand slam with the contest tied during the eighth. Laureano has three homers and 10 RBI in his last 11 games. He is batting .255 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 36 runs and eight steals in 243 at-bats this season.
