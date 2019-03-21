Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Benefits from drop in order
Laureano went 2-for-5 in an extra-innings loss to the Mariners in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.
Laureano turned in a dud at the leadoff spot in Wednesday's opener, so manager Bob Melvin slid Marcus Semien into the top of the order Thursday while bumping Laureano down to eighth. The young outfielder responded with a solid effort, although two of the three outs he did make came on strikeouts. That makes it five whiffs in 10 plate appearances over the first two games of the season for Laureano, who also generated a 28.4 percent strikeout rate in 176 PAs for the Athletics during his first exposure to big-league arms in 2018. The 24-year-old still managed a solid .288/.358/.474 line despite his 68 percent contact rate, but he's highly unlikely to once again have the benefit of a .388 BABIP to bail him out this year if he doesn't develop a better eye at the plate.
