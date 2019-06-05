Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Big night to extend streak
Laureano went 2-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a double, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
The center fielder did a little bit of everything as he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Laureano is batting .350 (21-for-60) over the course of the streak, boosting his slash line on the year to .264/.312/.435 in the process with eight homers, five steals, 21 RBI and 32 runs through 60 games.
