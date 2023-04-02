Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Angels.
Oakland was trailing 11-0 by the time Laureano put the team on the board with his solo shot in the fifth inning, so the impact of the long ball was much more pronounced for fantasy managers than for the outcome of the game. The homer is to this point Laureano's lone hit this season, as he's gone 1-for-7 with four strikeouts over his first two games.
