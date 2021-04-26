Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Orioles.
Laureano has now homered twice in his last three games, and he provided the Athletics with their only run production in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. The 26-year-old has hit .231 with four extra-base hits, 10 runs and six RBI in the last 13 games.
