Laureano went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
Laureano was one of three Oakland players who produced multi-hit performances in this game, and he also extended his hitting streak to five games. In fact, he has recorded at least one knock in nine of his last 10 appearances -- but is only hitting .275 during that stretch.
