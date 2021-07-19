Laureano went 1-for-3 with a double in a loss to Cleveland on Sunday, his first hit of the second half of the season.

The talented outfielder had been stuck in a brief funk that dated back to the final game before the All-Star break, as Laureano had gone 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in the three contests prior to Sunday. The skid came following a five-game hitting streak, and even with the two-bagger, his season average and on-base percentage sit at an uninspiring .235 and .313, respectively.