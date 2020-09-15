Laureano went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a run during a win over the Mariners in the second game of a doubleheader Monday.

The Gold Glove outfielder entered the contest mired in a 1-for-18 skid that encompassed his six previous games, so the multi-hit effort, his first since Sept. 8, brought disappointed fantasy managers a temporary reprieve. It's been an interesting year at the plate for Laureano, who has upped his walk rate significantly to a career-best 11.8 percent while also seeing a 67-point drop in BABIP to .275 and a six-point tumble in HR/FB rate to 13.2 percent. The mixed bag of metrics has conspired to help him generate a strong .349 OBP while also significantly suppressing both his batting average (.219) and slugging percentage (.371).