Laureano went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

The only blemish on his performance was a caught stealing, as Laureano racked up over half of the A's seven hits on the night. The second-year outfielder is slashing .263/.282/.447 through 11 games with two homers and a steal, but his 1:14 BB:K suggests a 2019 breakout may be further away than it seems.