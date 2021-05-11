Laureano (thumb) will start in center field and bat third Tuesday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano's right thumb injury kept him out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rays, but manager Bob Melvin suggested he was withheld from the starting nine mainly as a precaution. After a team off day Monday, Laureano is ready to play again, as expected. The 26-year-old has gotten off to an excellent start to his fourth MLB season, batting a modest .244 but providing seven home runs and eight stolen bases through his first 137 plate appearances.