Laureano (hand) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After missing three straight games, Laureano underwent a follow-up X-ray on Tuesday, but the scans apparently didn't show anything concerning enough to keep the outfielder on the bench for the series finale. Since completing the 80-game suspension he was handed last year and gaining clearance for his 2022 debut earlier this month, Laureano has appeared in 16 games and is hitting .167 with no home runs and two stolen bases.