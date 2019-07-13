Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Clubs 17th homer
Laureano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.
Laureano's blast came in the second inning, reaching the second deck of the Coliseum. This gave the Athletics a 2-0 lead at the time. The center fielder is up to 17 homers, 48 RBI and 43 runs scored while batting .267 for the season. He has multiple hits in five of his last eight games, including four homers in that span.
