Laureano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Laureano provided a vital insurance run with the blast off Rangers starter Adrian Sampson in the sixth inning. It stood as the winning run after the Rangers rallied for four runs in the seventh inning. Laureano is up to 21 homers, 58 RBI and 67 runs scored in 105 games. In his last five games, he's gone 6-for-17 with a homer, five RBI and two doubles.

