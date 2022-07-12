Laureano went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-8 loss to Rangers.

Laureano sparked a six-run rally in the eighth inning with his long ball, which was his fifth in the last 11 games. In that span, he's gone 10-for-40 (.250) with eight RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base. The outfielder has maintained a .241/.333/.404 slash line with seven homers, 17 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight steals through 57 contests overall.