Laureano went a combined 4-for-6 with a solo home run and two doubles in Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Laureano collected a pair of hits in each contest including a long ball leading off the nightcap. The homer was his first since Aug. 5 and fourth overall this season. Laureano entered the game hitting a paltry .114 over his previous 13 games, so perhaps the successful twin bill will help him turn things around.