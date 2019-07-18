Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Collects three extra-base hits
Laureano went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one home run, one RBI, and three runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.
Laureano delivered three extra-base hits to record his sixth multi-hit game in his last 10 starts. The performance was highlighted by a solo home run in the ninth inning, his 19th long ball of the season. After little power production to begin the season, Laureano is now slugging .500 across 377 plate appearances for the campaign.
