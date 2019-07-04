Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Complete effort in defeat
Laureano went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Twins on Wednesday.
Laureano came into the contest wielding an increasingly hot bat and quickly delivered by opening the scoring with a 410-foot shot to center off Kyle Gibson in the second inning. The 24-year-old's multi-RBI effort was his first since June 18, and he's now racked up eight of his 14 homers on the campaign since June 2, a 28-game span. Laureano has also reached safely in six straight games overall and is now tied with Khris Davis for second on the Athletics with 43 RBI.
