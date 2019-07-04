Laureano went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Laureano came into the contest wielding an increasingly hot bat and quickly delivered by opening the scoring with a 410-foot shot to center off Kyle Gibson in the second inning. The 24-year-old's multi-RBI effort was his first since June 18, and he's now racked up eight of his 14 homers on the campaign since June 2, a 28-game span. Laureano has also reached safely in six straight games overall and is now tied with Khris Davis for second on the Athletics with 43 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories