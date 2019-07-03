Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Continues ascent in win
Laureano went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.
Laureano opened July in much the same way he wrapped up a so-so June, lacing an extra-base hit and getting on base multiple times for the second consecutive contest. The defensively elite outfielder has encouragingly made significant strides at the plate as well as the season has unfolded, leaving a slow start in the dust by slashing .295/.340/.555 with 22 extra-base hits (14 doubles, eight home runs), 25 RBI, six stolen bases and 23 runs across his last 39 games (159 plate appearances).
