Laureano (lower leg), who's been able to perform baseball activities without discomfort in recent days, may get some at-bats with High-A Stockton prior to activation, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano has already deemed himself ready to go after an extended stay on the injured list, but manager Bob Melvin confirmed Wednesday that there could be one final component to his rehab program. The talented outfielder would probably log no more than a couple of minor-league games before the team opts to activate him.