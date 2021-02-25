Laureano is one of the top candidates to lead off for the Athletics this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Marcus Semien and Tommy La Stella led off in 56 of Oakland's 60 games last season, but both left the team over the offseason. Laureano primarily hit second but did lead off on three occasions. He has the speed of a traditional leadoff man, but teams today are often more concerned with on-base ability in that spot. Laureano's track record there is more mixed, as his career .343 on-base percentage is solid but far from elite. He's walked at a below-average 7.6 percent clip over the course of his career but did post a career-best 10.8 percent walk rate last season. Mark Canha, who doesn't have the same speed but does get on base at an elite rate, appears to be the other top candidate.