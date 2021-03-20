Laureano (side) could return to the Cactus League lineup as early as Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano has been dealing with a side issue over the last few days, but he's trending toward a return to spring games. He'll take batting practice Saturday and could also get at-bats Saturday's simulated game. If he's able to return early in the week, it's unlikely that Laureano's injury would impact his status for Opening Day.