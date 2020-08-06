Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.
Laureano's fifth-inning blast got the Athletics within a run. The outfielder has clubbed three homers with 10 RBI and nine runs scored in 12 games this season. He continues to be a strong presence near the top of the batting order.
