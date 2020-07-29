Laureano went 2-for-5 with two runs in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

The red-hot outfielder continued to torment opposing arms Tuesday, churning out his third multi-hit effort of the campaign and scoring his fifth and sixth runs along the way. Laureano's torrid start to the season now sees him hitting .412 through five games, and equally encouraging is the fact he's struck out only twice through his first 22 plate appearances after posting strikeout rates of 28.4 and 25.6 percent in his first two big-league stints, respectively.