Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Laureano slugged a 433-foot shot to center field in the fourth inning in what would prove to be Oakland's final run of the game. He has now hit four homers in June -- already his highest total in any month this season -- and is slashing .255/.300/.421 with 10 home runs on the season.

