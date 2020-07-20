Laureano is dealing with calf tightness but is expected to play in Tuesday's exhibition game, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Laureano had made several impressive catches during intrasquad games, but he'll be held out of Monday's exhibition game as a precaution. However, the 26-year-old is expected to take batting practice prior to the game. Barring any setbacks, it's unlikely that the issue will prevent Laureano from taking the field for Opening Day on Friday.