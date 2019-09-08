Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Dealing with leg cramps
Laureano was removed from Saturday's game against Detroit with right leg cramps.
The 25-year-old came up limping out of the box on his sixth-inning double and subsequently left the game, but it appears to have been a minor issue. The 25-year-old just returned from a stress fracture on his right lower leg, so it's a major sigh of relief to see he didn't aggravate that injury after being activated off the injured list Friday. The Athletics could still opt to keep Laureano on the bench for Sunday's series finale just to be safe, but the cramps shouldn't impact his long-term availability.
