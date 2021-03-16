Laureano was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to a sore left side, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The injury doesn't sound like a particularly serious one at this time, but the Athletics will likely see how the center fielder responds to a day or two of rest before assessing when he might be ready to rejoin the spring lineup. Laureano has appeared in eight Cactus League games to date, going 5-for-15 with four extra-base hits (two home runs, a triple and a double) and a 5:2 BB:K.