Laureano (lower leg) enjoyed an impressive batting practice session against rehabbing pitcher Daniel Gossett (elbow) with High-A Stockton on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "Ramon is absolutely dialed in," Gossett said before Saturday's game against the Giants. "He hit a changeup about 600 feet, so that was fun. He's locked in. I think I got him squared away."

Laureano slugged two home runs and drew a walk during the session, which represented the outfielder's latest step in his recovery. The outfielder has been taking days off between his running drills, and he'll need to work up to the point of being able to carry those out on a daily basis before being deemed ready for activation. However, Laureano will continue to keep getting at-bats through different means in the interim, and it's also worth noting he encouragingly ran sprints on the field prior to Saturday's game for the first time since last Tuesday.