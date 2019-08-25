Athletics' Ramon Laureano: 'Dialed in' during BP session
Laureano (lower leg) enjoyed an impressive batting practice session against rehabbing pitcher Daniel Gossett (elbow) with High-A Stockton on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "Ramon is absolutely dialed in," Gossett said before Saturday's game against the Giants. "He hit a changeup about 600 feet, so that was fun. He's locked in. I think I got him squared away."
Laureano slugged two home runs and drew a walk during the session, which represented the outfielder's latest step in his recovery. The outfielder has been taking days off between his running drills, and he'll need to work up to the point of being able to carry those out on a daily basis before being deemed ready for activation. However, Laureano will continue to keep getting at-bats through different means in the interim, and it's also worth noting he encouragingly ran sprints on the field prior to Saturday's game for the first time since last Tuesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Could get rehab at-bats•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Feels ready to return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starts running program•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: To begin running next week•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not yet running•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sidelined at least one month•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...